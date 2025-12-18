'AITA for reporting my ex’s dog after it keeps jumping on me while I’m recovering from surgery?'

Other times, my ex has had the dog off leash, and allows the dog to jump on me to start conversations. After asking directly and seeing no change, I started reporting the unsafe incidents to building management. The building has clear leash rules, and management has told him to control the dog, but it continues.

This is upsetting because I do love the dog, but it’s unsafe, and repeated interactions with my ex and his affair partner reopen the wound. My friends think I’m TA for reporting him “over a dog that just loves you.” And I admittedly, would carry the dog everywhere and basically treated him like a lapdog. AITA?

Coollogin wrote:

NTA.

"My friends think I’m TA for reporting him “over a dog that just loves you.”

Why don't your friends care that your ex's behavior could result in injury to you?