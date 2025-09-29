'AITA for reporting my fiancé missing?'

At this point I’m really starting to freak out because it seems like he’s just disappeared, it’s dark out and what if he got into an accident and no one saw or has found his car yet? I keep trying to message him but still got no response.

Around 3am I end up going back home and talked it over with my mom, this is when I decide to call the police and report him as a missing person. You don’t actually have to wait 24 hours like the tv would lead you to believe.