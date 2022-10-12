Waiter lies about being a Jehovah's Witness, gets blacklisted by restaurant.

When this waiter is fed up with their boss, they tell a lie and then question their actions on Reddit:

"AITA for lying to my boss about my religion?"

I 20m got a job at an upscale restaurant at my city owned by a father and his son managing. Now I have a lot of respect for this man but his son is an entitled little prick who was constantly making derogatory gay jokes to and about this one waiter as well as horribly misogynistic comments.

He constantly micromanages and refuses to accept any fault.

I hate when people sing happy birthday at a restaurant because I know anxiety is very common and no one really enjoys doing or receiving it so I always ask when people say they're celebrating a birthday if they'd like someone to sing. Sometimes they say yes other times they say no.