'AITA for respecting an employee's boundaries, leading to lower raises?'

We have a lot of routine work that can just be done anytime (part of the reason I can respect Jill's boundaries), but sometimes projects come along that require immediate attention.

For example, we're in the Eastern time zone and a contract may come in at 4 pm our time from our West Coast team and they may want it reviewed and turned around that same day, with whoever does the review being available for follow-up into the early evening, as they're trying to close the deal.

Jill can't take those projects because of her strict 5 pm limitation, so I either do them myself, or if Jack is willing and able to do them, he takes some of them. To be clear, I do not dump all of these on Jack; I do my share of after-hours work.