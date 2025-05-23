'AITA for my response to my friend's 'confession' AFTER she rejected me?' UPDATED 2X

I don't expect you to like, or agree with what I am about to say, but it has always been the way I am, and I've never lied about it. My friends have known this about me for years, and it just feels like they want me to break my principles for the sake of doing it, which feels toxic to me.

I am pretty sure I am in the right, but my friends HEAVILY disagree, so I wanted to ask for outside opinions. I've always been prideful, to what some would call a fault, but I would call the lack of pride I witness the same if I was being 'brutally honest' (an AH) so maybe we're just different people.

I've had the same friend group for most of my life, we're all mid-twenties.

I do not believe in the whole 'break up/ get back together', or the 'yes...no...yes...no.' thing. If you say you don't want me, you don't want me, end of story, we can close that book and get back to where we were, no problem, and I won't bring it up again.