'AITA for refusing to eat at a restaurant that served me gluten? My family thinks I'm overreacting.' UPDATED

I said that I was quiet because I was so hurt by the things others said and nobody defended me, per usual, meanwhile my friend went out and fought for me even when she didn’t have to. So she and I fought about what was said, if I was being too sensitive, and even about if my allergy was as serious as I claim. I told her I didn’t need this and hung up.

My mom texted me later, so did my brother, and again my sister. All saying that we should drop it and we’re family and this is silly. I put them all in a group chat and said yes, it is silly to fight with me over my own medical diagnosis and the food that I eat that has nothing to do with them.