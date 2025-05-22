'AITA for retaliating against one of my bullies for something he did to me, 26 years later?' MAJOR UPDATE

OP responded:

This feels like one of the most balanced comments I've seen so far. And yes it's real, it just happened this evening. Yes...when I asked for the basketball, my anger was in full control of my mind. But I just wanted to throw that ball into his face and let him feel what I felt back in 1997 and 1998.

Nine months later, OP shared an update.

Alright, I know it's been almost a year, but I finally decided to go and resolve the situation. Opinions were divided on my original post. Some called me an AH for taking out my trauma for being bullied, so many years later. Others said while I was an AH, it was justified. Still others said, no excuses for b#$lying, my former bully who I named "Slam" in the post, deserved it.