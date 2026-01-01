'AITA if I returned a gift because it was expensive?'

I think (key word “think”) he got me something so expensive because he’s trying to impress me, 😒 and that makes me even more uncomfortable. But you know _ :/ _

Anyway, would I be TA if I gave the signed photo back to him so he could maybe get his money back. I already feel horrible that he spend that much on me and I got him something cheep (as we agreed on), but also that he probably spent a ton of money on something thats' fake.

owls_and_cardinals wrote:

I think you should let it go and not bring this up to him. I agree that either he was scammed or is trying to impress you - or both - and it does seem like he isn't really respecting your boundary and your stated preference to be friends. To me it would be better to create some space with him and I see no real reason to return the gift or inform him of your thoughts on it.