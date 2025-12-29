'AITA for returning all my sister's gifts?'

TL;DR: My sister backed out of all our Christmas plans last minute, and now I want to return all her gifts. AITA??

MikeRoykosghost wrote:

YTA. Your sister may have a hundred valid reasons she doesn't want to do Xmas stuff this year that you just don't know about. One of them would be that she simply doesn't feel like it.

You wanting to hurt her intentionally because she hurt you unintentionally makes you TA.

You need to grow up and realize not everything is about you and that hurting people when things don't go how you'd like them to is what psychopaths do.