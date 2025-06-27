'AITA for returning my coworker's comment to her?' 'Geez, THANKS.'

Then doubling down makes her t a h not you. If she said “you look flat, are you alright?” That would be fine but it sounds like she was definitely putting you down, she got what she deserved.

MoiraineSedai86 said:

NTA. I would be annoyed to have to take my headphones off just to hear that patronizing comment. It was not the time or place to make that comment or her business to comment on your appearance.

And it really shows that she was in the wrong because of the way she responded when you said the same to her. Why was she so offended if her original comment was apparently polite?

mathhews95 said: