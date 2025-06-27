'AITA for returning my coworker's comment to her?' 'Geez, THANKS.'

This happened today on my lunch break. I (27F) was sitting in a small, semi-private sitting area watching instagram reels on my phone with my headphones in. I don't really like to chat on my breaks so I usually keep my head down.
I saw someone in my peripheral and looked up to find my coworker, let's call her Cathy (50s F) waving to get my attention. I took my headphones out and the first thing she said was "You look very flat today."
I was pretty taken aback. I actually thought I looked nice today, but I hadn't done anything different than usual, and I was interacting with people as I normally do so it wasn't based on my personality. I was actually pretty embarrassed that she'd gone out of her way to tell me I didn't look nice so I just sarcastically said "Geez, thanks."
She doubled down on her comment saying I looked tired, so I replied that she didn't look great either. I meant it to be playful but I could tell instantly from her face that the joke didn't land, so I said sorry and that I was just joking, but she rolled her eyes and walked away.
My comment was quite rude, but she did start it, and she's made a few rude comments about my appearance in the past so I think I snapped a little. AITA?
LovingWisdom said:
NTA: But next time don't apologize and say you're joking.
DiversMum said:
NTA did her parents teach her nothing? You don’t comment on peoples looks unless they can fix it within ten seconds (food in teeth) or a quick bathroom break (a stain or mark somewhere).
Then doubling down makes her t a h not you. If she said “you look flat, are you alright?” That would be fine but it sounds like she was definitely putting you down, she got what she deserved.
MoiraineSedai86 said:
NTA. I would be annoyed to have to take my headphones off just to hear that patronizing comment. It was not the time or place to make that comment or her business to comment on your appearance.
And it really shows that she was in the wrong because of the way she responded when you said the same to her. Why was she so offended if her original comment was apparently polite?
mathhews95 said:
NTA. Let me just grab this coworker's attention who clearly doesn't want to interact (using headphones) and hasn't interacted much before, just to insult them, then get pissed when I am insulted back. As other people said, next time you don't apologize.
happycoffeebean13 said:
NTA. Also, it's not rude as a response to an unsolicited comment about how you look.
wheremybeepsat said:
NTA. I'd have either asked "was that what was so important?" or commented that it's always hard telling the difference between people who never grew up with manners or who simply couldn't learn them, as casually as possible.
ladystetson said:
NTA. But girl - you're at work. don't allow people to pull you into this stupid, petty drama. When people say weird things to me, I just smile and say "is that a compliment or an insult?" and either let them reply or just walk away - I don't let them pull me into an argument or drama. It's never worth it.