'AITA for returning my wedding ring and keeping the cash for myself?' UPDATED 2X

He said he couldn't afford another one, remember he never bought a ring in the first place, and that it was my fault it was missing. I accepted the guilt and moved on. A few weeks later after coming home from work I was met with a surprise. My husband had bought be a beautiful ring. I instantly cried and told him I loved it. He smiled and proposed again.

I laughed and said "Yes, obviously". He put the ring on and handed me the box, receipt and my debit card. You read that right my husband took my debit card and went to buy me a ring. The best part? It was from Walmart. Now I am not above wearing jewelry from Walmart as I absolutely love their $5 - $10 earrings! I am, however, allergic to nickel and have to be very careful about the jewelry I wear.