'AITA for returning my nephew's birthday present after he destroyed my property and his parents refused to pay for damages?'

Today I was fed up with their behavior. My sister was outside with my nephew, he was playing in the yard. I figured since my sister was with him, I could go inside to put the chicken in the sink to thaw out for dinner.

I heard a loud breaking noise outside. I go outside to see that my windshield was shattered. I was in shock, I go into the car and see a huge rock in the car. I was furious.

We have cameras in our back yard and a dash cam in our car. We looked at the cameras to see that my nephew took a huge rock and threw it at our windshield. I was shaking because of how upset I was. I worked hard for that car.