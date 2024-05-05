Woman finds out husband has been secretly charging her for her engagement ring. AITA?

However my then fiancé also knew about the expectation I had of him and was upfront about things from the get go. He could’ve discussed things with me like I mentioned earlier in my post and we could’ve seen if we were truly compatible like that.

What I didn’t know was that he was plotting to “get even” with me by taking out a payment plan and using our funds to finance it. This caused him to flare up and he berated me for being sexist towards him.

I put my foot down not because I can’t afford it or I refuse to financially contribute or give my husband a nice gift, but my husband’s sheer stubbornness and tackiness about wanting me to pay is what angers me.