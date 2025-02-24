'Am I wrong for wanting to reveal the 'family secret' that my baby brother isn't really our brother?'

Not only from my dad, but my other brothers agreed. He still lives with his mom, his mom remarried and had a baby girl as well, but her new husband tragically passed away.

So she's a single mom with two kids, and they didn't want to have our brother freak out and abandon his mother (which I dont think woulda happened. He's such a mamas boy and he really does have a heart of gold). Understandable, but I still think withholding the truth is wrong.

One final time skip, and baby bro is now 21yo and living on his own. To me, there's no reason not to tell him at this point. I ask my brothers what they think and they say he should know, but it needs to be at a time where we are all together again so we can console him, but we're all spread out across the country now, so it's very rare all of us together at once.