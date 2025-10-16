"AITA for revealing that the baby shower surprise had already been ruined?"

I (f25) was invited to the baby shower of my partner’s sister-in-law (F28). I’ll call her Jenny. The surprise party was organized by her best friend (Melli) through a WhatsApp group. I didn’t know anyone there.

The surprise was planned for today at late morning at Jenny’s apartment. Her husband was supposed to distract her, and her mom (Sandy) was going to let us in quickly. Last night, Jenny’s family invited us to dinner. It was nice at first.

Good food, but the restaurant was very loud. After eating, my partner and I went outside for a quick smoke. I went back to the table, and he stayed briefly at the bar with his brother and his father-in-law (Mike).