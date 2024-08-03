'AITA for revealing that my brothers wife is a homewrecker over a mean prank she played on me?'

Used-Walrus7602
So this is a longggg story from a few years ago that recently got brought back up and i still get hate for. Also English is not my first laguage so sorry for the mistakes. Me(f) and my brother are only 13 months apart. We grew up attached at the hip until high school. Puberty got us fighting like crazy and we grew apart, we still loved each other but we weren't best friends anymore.
When we got to the dating age we made a pact that we wouldn't date each others friends, cuz we didn't want to fight over them. That went well for only a year, till he showed up with my best friend telling my parents they were dating.
I was mad for a bit, but got over it pretty fast as thry were a cute couple and it seemed they really liked each other. They were together for 4 years and me and my friend grew like sisters. It was really nice.
But then after those 4 years my brother suddenly out of nowhere broke up with her. I didn't know why and neither did my friend. But only 2 months later they were back together.
My brother was different though; before he was obsessed with his girlfriend and would do a bunch of nice things for her and give her cute petnames and just overall seemed to be a really good boyfriend.
This time around he was still nice but no more nicknames or cute little dates and the extra stuff from before. Weird but not my life so I kept quiet. Till he met the homewrecker about a year later. My brother went on summer vacation with his boys while his girlfriend went on vacation with her girls. While on vacation my brother met Holly (not her realy name obvi).
When he got back he called Holly a friend he met while on vacation and I didn't really question that until he broke up with his girlfriend only 3 days after the trip and then started bringing Holly around not even a day after he had just broken up with his now ex girlfriend.
I started questioning if they hadn't already hooked up while on vacation. And i didn't have to question it for long because not a month later we all went to go get drunk at a bar together where they drunkely spilled that they did in fact start hooking up in the summer the day they met.
I was mad at them but didn't know what to do at the time or who to tell so I kept it to myself. I could have told his ex but she was already super upset and not talking to me and I didn't want to become the bad guy in her or anyone elses eyes.
About 2 years later Holly and my brother got engaged. In those 2 years I still didn't like the fact that they cheated but I move on and even got decently close to Holly. Besides the cheating she was a beautiful and kind girl. Or so I thought.
Holly asked me to be her bridesmaid and I said yes. There were 4 other bridesmaids and her sister was her maid of honor. They all went dress stopping together, but I couldn't go as i was still in university and just couldn't make it.
They did send me a lot of photos and all the dresses Holly and the bridesmaids got were really pretty. Holly herself had texted me saying that she would like to come with me to buy me a bridesmaids dress.
I thought that would be really nice and something fun we could do together. So we went to a dress store together, it was really fun. She wanted all her bridesmaids in this dark green color, so we both picked a few dresses in that color for me to try on.
Okay a little tmi but its important for the story: i have a somewhat larger chest. I am a pretty skinny woman so my chest is quite noticeable. I used to be insecure about it, because I really don't like to get attention for it as, once again, I am very shy.
So, my pick for dresses covered any bit of cleavage. They were nice and Holly liked them but wanted me to try on her pick. The dress was very pretty and I really liked it but it accentuated my chest a lot.
I showed her the dress and I told her I wasn't sure because of my chest. I asked her if it wasn't too much. She told me she loved the dress and that I had to get it. She was hyping it up making me feel very beautiful. So I bought it.
The day of the wedding arrived. And I know I wasn't the AH here no matter how much anyone would say otherwise. I showed up to the bridal suite to get my make up done. I had my pretty dress on and had done my own hair and some of the other bridesmaids hair.
Two of the bridesmaids and the maid of honor had looked at my dress funny. I didn't give it much attention untill one of them pointed out that my dress was kinda inappropriate. I told her that Holly had picked it herself. They all shared looks. I was starting to feel really insecure.
A bit later I ran into my brother only minutes before the wedding would actually start. He looked mad so, I asked him what was wrong. This is when everything exploded.
He told me that one of the other bridesmaids had told Holly about my dress being inappropriate and that I was trying to outshine the bride. Holly had then called him upset and crying that I was trying to ruin their wedding and so he came to find me. He called my dress sL*TTy and that I was a horrible sister.
I was shocked and told him that Holly herself had chosen the dress, but he didn't want to hear it. He wanted me to go home, get a more appropriate dress and come back. I was left shellshocked and went home to do as he told me to.
I did call my mom who was still at the wedding and told her what happend but she didn't know who to believe anymore because the bridesmaids had apparently told everone at the wedding what was going on, according to them. I really didn't want to go back to the wedding but I also didn't want to make everything worse.
I got back to the wedding just after the vows (driving home and finding a dress and then driving back took a bit of time). I snuck in and sat at the back still out of it mentally. The ceremony finished and everyone move to the party set up at a diffrent location.
I got endless dirty looks and I could hear people whisper a bunch of mean lies about me. I felt awful. And Holly just kept smirking at me. I was so lost. I had never done anything to her and I had genuinely thought that she liked me. I didn't talk to either my brother or Holly much after the wedding. The first time we talked again was after they returned from their honeymoon.
I told my brother again that his now wife had chosen the dress and that I never meant to hurt either of them. I even showed him the pictures Holly had taken while dress stopping and reminded him how much I had always hated attention. He didn't want to hear it.
Life went on for a while and we didn't speak much that year. I know I'm not an AH for wearing the dress and I'm pretty much sure that Holly did it on purpose. I just didn't know why.
Then their anniversary came. And this is where I might be the AH. Holly posted a video of their vows on instagram. I had been gone changing my dress so I had missed them. So when I saw the video, I saw them for the first time.
Holly had done this cute thing where she kept saying the date and then the memory that belonged to that date. So when they first met, their first real date, all the fun things they had done together and so on and so on.
It was cute but the dates where strange. I am no crazy person who keeps every date and moment in their memory, but the date of their first kiss was only 1 day apart according to her from the day they met.
She had accidentally told everyone that she had kissed my brother at a time that he still had a girlfriend. I don't think anyone noticed this mistake. Except me. I didn't do anything with this information untill family dinner.
So, the weekend after, we all went to my parents' house for family dinner. We all live close, so my mom invites us often to all eat together and catch up. The dinner went peacefully untill my mother congratulated my brother and Holly on their anniversary.
The topic went to memories of the wedding. Holly brought up my "awful" dress and how sweet it was of her husband to tell me to go change for her. I was mad but had expressed my feelings about the matter so much already so I just ignored it and instead drank a little too much wine.
I wasn't drunk but I was definitely tipsy and mad. I had been the bad guy all year and I was over it. That night, I scrolled back to the wedding vows video and made a comment tagging my brothers ex and asking her if she had known that he had already been seeing someone else behind her back that summer.
It was petty I know. I woke up to a lot of messages from everyone we knew. The video had blown up and so had the comment. My brother was mad. Holly had deleted the video by then and was also blowing up my phone. A bunch of other people had seen it and texted me. And the ex saw it too. She invited me to brunch. Which we didn't have right away.
I didn't reply to a lot of people. Some were saying what I did was funny, some where calling me all the slurs under the sun. Holly had written to me how her mom called her a disgusting w#0re (Her mother was cheated on by her father who then left her with Holly when she was only a small child). Which was sad but also kind of not my problem.
My mom was also mad at me. She said there was no need for such petty revenge and that I was ruining me and my brothers relationship. I told her that I had been letting Holly walk all over me for more than a year and was over it.
She didn't like it but she did feel a little bad for how my brother and Holly had treated me all this time. The ex and I did end up going for brunch a few weeks later and I told her everything. She was both happy and mad that I didn't tell her before.
She was mad cuz she was broken up with without reason at the time and happy cuz she felt she would have been broken way more if she had known. I also told her about the dress fiasco and why I had tagged her in the insta video. She thought it was hilarious which made me happy.
Now for years I have been the AH and sometimes it still hurts because I still have to hear about me being this horrible sister all the time, but I feel it would have been that way had I made the comment or not. I don't think I am but was I the AH?
BekahDski1997
Big fat NTA, you rule for this lol. She for SOME reason chose to make you an enemy, all you did was reveal some truth in return. And only after she instigated the conversation again. Your brother sounds like a real piece of work, too, I hope they split unhappily after this lmao.
Weareallme
Agreed, big fat NTA. It's very simple, if your brother and Holly wouldn't have done what they did, there wouldn't be an issue. They totally brought it on themselves and it needed to come out. They're the only ones to blame. She also bullied you so she deserved backlash, your brother didn't stop her so he deserved it too.
CyberArwen1980
Do you still have a relationship with your cheating brother and the homewrecker?
Used-Walrus7602
Well we still see each other at family events but we aren't on speaking terms.
NovaPrime1988
Your brother and his little homewrecker are just horrible people. I wish on them all the pain they have inflicted on others. Good for you standing up for yourself! NTA.