'AITA for revealing that my brothers wife is a homewrecker over a mean prank she played on me?'

I wasn't drunk but I was definitely tipsy and mad. I had been the bad guy all year and I was over it. That night, I scrolled back to the wedding vows video and made a comment tagging my brothers ex and asking her if she had known that he had already been seeing someone else behind her back that summer.

It was petty I know. I woke up to a lot of messages from everyone we knew. The video had blown up and so had the comment. My brother was mad. Holly had deleted the video by then and was also blowing up my phone. A bunch of other people had seen it and texted me. And the ex saw it too. She invited me to brunch. Which we didn't have right away.