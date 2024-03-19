'WIBTA for doing '23 & Me' test that might reveal my secret existence to my bio-mom’s family?'

And when I did try sending her an email (about something unrelated, it was actually a medical history question) at one point after that, I never got a response. So my read is that she’s not interested in further contact with me, which is understandable and more than fine.

But on the other side of the coin, I was never able to find my bio-dad although I did try for a while. I’ve recently been considering submitting my DNA to 23 & Me on the chance that maybe I can find him or family members on his side, and also I’d just like to know more about my ethnicity and heritage.