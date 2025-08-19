'AITA for exposing my husband's infertility to his family after his mom humiliated me?' UPDATED

Omg yes, I was hoping him to say something like “don’t talk in that way about my wife” or “you have no right” But he didn’t. TY for the support ​​​​​​

helpmeimstuckinatree said:

If mil says anything else, ask her if she thinks the infertility comes from her family or her husband's. NTA. That was your only option, husband deserved that.

TheFeralVulcan said:

Normally, I believe there are secrets spouses should always keep for each other. But the fact that your MIL seems like a poisonous POS (still not a reason to spill secrets) BUT the fact that he did not defend you from said poisonous POS...