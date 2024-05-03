'AITA for revealing that my husband and I got a paternity test to his family, causing turmoil?'

I usually only get 3 month subscriptions because of the cost but was so happy he chose this gift. Though both of us agree the test was purely a formality as we trust each other.

A few nights ago we were at my in-laws house for dinner, Devin's dad also works in stock trading and they talk about work over dinner whereas his mom and I are both avid readers so we talk about recent books.

His sister Erika (30F) and her husband (36M), were there, even though it is usually just Devin, my FIL, my MIL, and I, and they just had a baby three months ago, though Erika has a history of infidelity and her husband has struggled with accepting paternity.