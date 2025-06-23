'AITA for revealing that I was pregnant at my brother's wedding?'

I (31F) attended my younger brother’s (28M) wedding last weekend. It was a beautiful event and I was genuinely happy for him and his now-husband. We’ve always been a pretty close family, and I was looking forward to seeing everyone again.
That being said, I’m currently 16 weeks pregnant with my first child. My husband and I had planned to wait until after the first trimester and after the wedding to tell everyone because we didn’t want to overshadow the wedding with baby news, and also because of caution.
Here’s the thing. I didn’t realize how much I had started showing. I don’t post on social media much, and with how busy everything’s been, I didn’t think anyone would notice under the flowey dress I picked. I even tried on multiple options to find one that didn’t make it obvious. But apparently it was obvious anyways.
At the reception, a couple of cousins pulled me aside and asked if I was pregnant. I didn’t want to lie, so I quietly said yes, but asked them to keep it on the down-low because I hadn’t told the rest of the family yet.
Well, you can guess how that went. Word spread, and by dessert, my mom came up to me teary-eyed saying “You’re expecting!?” Then other guests started congratulating me, and I kept trying to redirect the conversation back to my brother and BIL.
Later that night, my BIL pulled me aside and told me I could’ve waited one more day and that it felt like I was announcing on his day. I apologized and tried to explain it wasn’t planned. I genuinely didn’t think it was that noticeable.
He just said that I could’ve worn something less obvious (which, the bump would've shown anyways, I don't know what he's trying to imply here). My brother hasn’t said much, but he’s been a little distant since.
I feel awful that this somehow became a distraction, even if unintentionally. But at the same time, I didn’t make a toast or post anything or try to tell anyone. People asked and I couldn't lie. I can’t exactly hide my body either. AITA?
LopatoG said:
Yea, you should have let your family know a few days before the wedding…
hippychk said:
YTA. First, for not telling your family before the wedding. And second, for being defensive in your comments. Why ask if you reject every comment?
HereFromFB said:
I mean yea, YTA. I get not wanting to announce too early or too close to the wedding, but being that you were already showing, you should’ve at the very least told your close family- like your mother, before. Even lying for one night and saying no would’ve sufficed tbh.
Fairmount1955 said:
YTA. Ah, people never keep that stuff quiet. You chose not to lie and this chose to essentially announce you were pregnant at their wedding, and yes, that's a big no-no.
"I couldn't lie" - well, here's the consequences of that. Next time, it'd be worth your time to look into polite ways to address these situations so if confronted you don't do this kind of thing again.
Few_Requirement_3879 said:
I was in a similar situation last year, I was 15ish weeks pregnant during a family member’s wedding. We alerted the bride and groom and their parents ahead of time, I wore a dress that didn’t show off my baby bump, and for those who asked if I was pregnant, I said something like “it’s really none of your business, if/ when I am pregnant you will find out when I want you to find out."
