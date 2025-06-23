'AITA for revealing that I was pregnant at my brother's wedding?'

At the reception, a couple of cousins pulled me aside and asked if I was pregnant. I didn’t want to lie, so I quietly said yes, but asked them to keep it on the down-low because I hadn’t told the rest of the family yet.

Well, you can guess how that went. Word spread, and by dessert, my mom came up to me teary-eyed saying “You’re expecting!?” Then other guests started congratulating me, and I kept trying to redirect the conversation back to my brother and BIL.

Later that night, my BIL pulled me aside and told me I could’ve waited one more day and that it felt like I was announcing on his day. I apologized and tried to explain it wasn’t planned. I genuinely didn’t think it was that noticeable.