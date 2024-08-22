'AITA for revealing the truth about what my BF did at my birthday party?' UPDATED

I (20F) recently found myself in a situation where my boyfriend's (22M) friends insisted I foot the bill for his birthday party under the pretence that he had generously covered mine. Little did his friends know, he not only failed to contribute to my celebration but also made me pay him back for a whiskey bottle he had gifted me, all while consuming half of it in front of everyone.
Recently, my boyfriend celebrated his birthday, and when his friends insisted that I contribute to covering the expenses since he supposedly paid for mine, I felt compelled to set the record straight.
While I appreciate the gesture of him throwing a party for me on my birthday, the reality is that he didn't contribute financially to the event. Instead, I ended up covering the costs, which left me feeling a bit deceived given the expectations set by his friends.
The situation took an even more uncomfortable turn when he presented me with a whiskey bottle as a gift during my birthday party. What seemed like a thoughtful gesture quickly turned into a bizarre turn of events when he later asked me to pay him back for the "gift". To add insult to injury, he openly consumed half of the gifted whiskey in front of everyone while not even offering me a single drink out of it.
Now, faced with the assumption that my boyfriend had generously paid for my celebration, his friends are expecting me to reciprocate the favou for his birthday party. I'm torn between going along with the misconception to keep the peace or revealing the truth about what transpired during my own celebration.
So, AITA for considering exposing the reality of my BF's actions regarding my birthday party expenses and the "gift"? Please advise on how should I do it. If at all.
AdmirableAvocado said:
nta. does your boyfriend even like you?!
OP responded:
Makes me wonder cause every time we are out I am expected to pay more than 70%, even if we get a room for rent for a couple of hours which doesn't exactly cost a lot but its about the contribution.
Trailsya said:
NTA. He is playing fair weather in front of his friends and now they're pushing you? Don't even know why they get involved anyway, unless he is whining to them about it. Your BF is weird. Especially for wanting you to pay for your own gift
And ceaselesslyastounded said:
Why would you EVEN consider a party? If his “friends” want to throw him one let them have at it. You need to lose this guy now!
After much contemplation and advice from everyone here, I decided to have an honest conversation with my boyfriend about the misconceptions surrounding our birthday celebrations. I calmly explained that while I appreciated the effort he put into throwing me a party, the financial burden had fallen entirely on my shoulders, contrary to what his friends believed.
To my surprise, the discussion took an unexpected turn. My boyfriend not only admitted to his lack of financial contribution but also revealed a more troubling behaviour. He confessed to showing private pictures of us and me which he secretly took to his friends without my consent, a violation of my trust and privacy. What followed was an even more distressing revelation.
His friends, upon learning about the situation, made inappropriate and disrespectful suggestions, implying that I should offer certain favours to them by entertaining them instead of contributing financially to my boyfriend's birthday party. Feeling disgusted by their behaviour and betrayed by my boyfriend, I took matters into my own hands.
I discreetly recorded the inappropriate conversations and confronted my now ex-boyfriend about it. When he failed to show remorse, I decided to share the recordings with his friends' girlfriends, exposing their disrespectful comments. Additionally, I reached out to his mom and shared the troubling aspects of our relationship, hoping that she could offer some guidance or intervention.
It was a difficult decision, but I felt it was essential to bring these issues to light. As a result, I've officially ended the relationship and distanced myself from those toxic individuals. Thank you all for the support and advice in my previous post and for making me realize what I have failed to see.