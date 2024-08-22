'AITA for revealing the truth about what my BF did at my birthday party?' UPDATED

Why would you EVEN consider a party? If his “friends” want to throw him one let them have at it. You need to lose this guy now!

The next day, she shared this update:

After much contemplation and advice from everyone here, I decided to have an honest conversation with my boyfriend about the misconceptions surrounding our birthday celebrations. I calmly explained that while I appreciated the effort he put into throwing me a party, the financial burden had fallen entirely on my shoulders, contrary to what his friends believed.

To my surprise, the discussion took an unexpected turn. My boyfriend not only admitted to his lack of financial contribution but also revealed a more troubling behaviour. He confessed to showing private pictures of us and me which he secretly took to his friends without my consent, a violation of my trust and privacy. What followed was an even more distressing revelation.