'I got revenge on my stepdad for selling my dead grandmother's jade pendant necklace.'

I 23(F) lost my grandma due to Covid complications in January of 2022. I had bought my grandma a jade necklace pendant and bought myself a rose quarts pendant. Her necklace costed 200$, this was because it was wrapped in real gold and it was a huge piece of jade.
My mother’s husband(my stepdad) treated my grandmother and I horribly . He abused me for years and treated my grandma like a slave. My grandma raised all of my siblings and I. My youngest half brother on my moms side is my stepdads son.
Not even 24 hours after her death, my Nmom(narcissistic mother) told me she would go through her room at the end of the week. NOT EVEN 24 HOURS LATER. Her room was cleared, and I noticed a fat wad of cash in my stepfathers hand.
I asked my stepdad if I could have my grandmas jade pendant back. It was very important to me because it was hers and she wore it all the time. My stepdad told me that he sold it because “Everything in her room was his now.”
I was infuriated. I never felt that kind of rage before. The following day I plotted my revenge. While my mother and husband were gone I got busy. For context, my mother and her husband depended on me a lot while living with them.
I took his brand new laptop, THAT HE BOUGHT FROM SELLING MY DEAD GRANDMAS JADE PENDANT, and filled the bathtub up with water. I dropped it in the water and left it there for a good ten minutes.
I took his laptop charger and cut a small hole that he couldn’t see in it. I also made sure to dry the laptop off really well, and put everything back where it belonged. I went even further.
I took everything I bought in that kitchen and donated it to the people who really needed it. The air fryer I bought? Donated, the microwave I bought, donated, the plates, bowls and cups? Donated. The pantry cabinet I bought? Donated.
I took it up a notch. I took all the toiletries I bought with my money out of the bathroom. I locked all of them in a lock box. You sell my dead grandmas pendant? No more laptop! No more of anything I bought. The icing on the cake, I had proof of purchase of my dead grandmothers pendant. I made his workplace aware that he is a thief.
Edit: I MOVED OUT IN MAY!
I’ve been NO contact with both of them for a long time.
I am sorry for your losss. You did an excellent job in exacting your revenge.
Go to the police, find out where he sold your pendant and get it back. It's yours, you have proof of the purchase, it's yours now.
This it's stolen merchandise. You will get it back, if the police can find it, and ge will be charged with theft.
You can't be surprised when bad people do bad things. Can't blame you for being jaded.
Was their any fallout?
That is a good pun!! There was slight fall out but he had no proof it was me that ruined the laptop! There was fall out about the kitchen appliances they were mad that they had to buy their own.
They deserved to have to buy their own stuff, and they had no legal recourse if you donated everything. But since you did move out, it might have been better to just store the stuff at a friend’s house until you could use it at your new place.
I hope they got good and hot over the kitchen appliances. Your revenge was dished out perfectly.
When people pass away, the ones who are behind still really do show their true colors! Congratulations to you for getting some satisfaction for how you were wronged.
Since you moved out a few months after, wouldn’t it have made more sense to wait till you got your place and then took everything? Including the laptop? Donating all that stuff while still living there, didn’t that inconvenience you? And why would you do this around an abusive man? Wouldn’t you fear retaliation especially when still living there?
So you bought your grandmother a $200 necklace that your stepfather then sold secondhand from which he received a fat wad of cash and bought a brand new laptop?
Well done! Your gran is smiling down on you. I would love if you bought yourself another jade necklace in her remembrance. Then your revenge is complete.