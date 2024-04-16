'AITA for coming up with a revenge plot on my husband for cheating on me for 7 months?'

In the middle of my overnight shift last Saturday, he came out and told me that he had been having an affair, but they hadn’t been physical, just texting and talking and making plans to meet up but he couldn’t follow through.

He said it only went on for two weeks. I was devastated and hurt. Here was this man I’ve been with for 7 years, who has treated me admittedly like garbage the last two years, but that I loved dearly and wanted to work things out with, and he betrayed my trust so easily. I decided the next day to go through the phone records and see exactly how long this was going on because my gut told me I wasn’t getting the entire truth.