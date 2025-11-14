"AITA if I revoke a wedding guest's invitation?"

So I am a little ticked off and I need some guidance-me (35f) and my fiancé (35F) are getting married in a few months. We are very excited and happy to get all of our friends together and have fun. This week, one of my fiancés friends got married. We only found out about it because my fiancé talked to one of our mutual friends and they let it slip they would be busy this weekend for this couple's wedding.

Clearly my fiancé did not get an invite. Which according to my fiancé, was fine because it was an intimate wedding and they weren’t friends like that-she texted the couple congratulating them and they said they didn’t include her bc of monetary reasons.