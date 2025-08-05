'AITA for revoking my MIL’s baby monitor access after a comment she made while I was breastfeeding?'

We have a Nanit camera in the nursery which lets you view the video feed from anywhere. What I didn’t realize is that she’d be watching us all the time. Like, not just the baby sleeping. She comments on things she has no business even noticing.

Like the other day, I was breastfeeding in the nursery (I wear a robe cause it’s more comfy) and a few hours later she texted my husband saying, “Tell [my name] I’d be happy to send her a nicer robe, that red one’s looking a little raggedy 😳.”

I was so creeped out. I mean, that was clearly during a private moment, not just the baby napping.

I told my husband and he kinda just shrugged it off. He said something like, “She doesn’t mean anything by it. She’s just observant. I grew up like that. We never had real privacy in the house.”

Okay but... we’re not kids anymore? And she’s not even here?