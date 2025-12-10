'AITA for revoking my GF's car privileges?'

At this point I'm getting pretty frustrated. Finally, over an hour after she responded to my first text, she pulls into the parking lot. She immediately starts apologizing and making excuses for why she was so late. She said her friend is going through a hard time and they got caught up talking and she lost track of time.

I told her that she could have told me that when I texted her and I could have gotten a ride with my coworker. Or, she could have responded to my text or answered my call so I wasn't sitting there wondering WTF was going on. She just kept repeating that she lost track of time and was sorry.