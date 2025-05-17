'AITA for ridiculing my sister-in-law for being single?' UPDATED

It was never a really big deal but it bothered me that she kept bringing it up. One day she said it again when the two of us were talking, something like, "if only women didn't fight to work 50 years ago, I could be at home all week instead of working."

Here's where I could be the @$$hole. I told her: "SIL, if things were just like they were 50 years ago you would be working regardless because you are single." At that our conversation ended and she ignored me the rest of the day. I heard through my husband that SIL was very upset by what I had said.