Argument over parenting priorities escalates when working mom questions sister’s failed marriage at Christmas party. AITA?

Alex obviously questioned Hannah as to why she would do this, and her response was to immediately, and loudly, accused me of lying and of hating my nephew. Obviously this got the attention of the room and everyone stopped and turned to look at us like something out of a movie.

He then asked why she would think I hate their son, especially considering I agreed to change the policy to allow him to come to the wedding… which, as you already know, I did not do.

I quickly told Alex that wasn’t true and explained myself and my reasoning behind my choice, that it wasn’t personal, AND that I OF COURSE love my nephew. I reminded them that I was super cool about the crying and never said anything, even when I probably should’ve.