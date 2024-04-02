Man refuses to buy heirloom engagement ring back from 'cheating, lying' ex. AITA?

My mom is now asking for the ring back but I never got it back off of Mara. Once things had cooled off I did ask Mara for the ring. She asked why she should give it back, hinting that she wanted payment.

I offered her $40 and she demanded $300 plus my laptop and PS5, and threatened to pawn the ring. I called her bluff and said she's getting $40 or nothing. She said "have it your way" and shut the door in my face, and said she's pawning it.

I explained the situation to my mom. My mom was very angry that I didn't immediately pay up to Mara to get it back by any means necessary and asked if my laptop and playstation were more important than a family heirloom.