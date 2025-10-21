"AITA for ringing my neighbor's doorbell at 12am to tell him to pickup his bag of dog crap that was in front of my house?"

The incident goes like this Around 9-10pm I go out to take out my trash and see a bag on the shared walk way between me and my neighbors house (on my side). I go ring his doorbell and ask him if that's his bag. He says yes, apologizes and says hell pick it up. I left it at that.

Then around 12am I go outside to greet in-laws and I still see that doodoo bag there. So I ring his door bell again. The conversation goes something like this: Him: "Hey whats up"

Me : "I want to have a chat." Him: It's 12, my baby is sleeping.

Me: I know, I'd rather not be here but I want to discuss something important, can you come out. Him: "Okay I'll be right out."