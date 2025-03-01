'ATIA for 'forcing' my fiancé to choose between me and his mother?' FIANCE RESPONDS

Life_Championship540 OP:

Hey, yesterday my friend sent me a post that was made by my fiancé. She totally makes me look like a villain so I just have to say my side. We've been dating for awhile now and it's been great aside from the past few days.

My mother (63f) is a single mother that raised me and my sister alone. She has always been the most supportive mother ever and I love her to the end of the world. She is getting on in her years now, and is not the same person she was. She has always been a little overprotective of me, and so she has never fully accepted my fiancé. I didn't think it was that big of a deal since she doesn't say anything directly to my fiancé.