'AITA for getting my roommate's car towed and her parking pass revoked?'

Well, she hasn't it's been going on for months now. Lucy recently went home for Thanksgiving and left her car parked in my spot for a week and a half. I got fed up with it and decided to go speak to our complex manager. She was super sweet and said she would immediately deal with the issue since multiple other people had complained about Lucy already.

Well, the complex manager towed Lucy's car and revoked her parking pass for the building. Since she wasn't following the rules (parking in her own designated spot, and I guess she was parking in handicapped spots and guest spots without a pass) and because she hadn't paid to park for that month.