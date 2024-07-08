Woman finds out her roommate has been lying about their relationship for years. UPDATED

She asked me if I wanted the money I gave her for her new car back but I said no and told her to use it instead for therapy. She cried a lot and tried to hug me, but I kept her at a distance. I let her know this would be the final time we would ever see or speak to each other; I just couldn’t be around her anymore with the knowledge of what she’d done.

She left sobbing and when she was gone, my little town flat felt suddenly bigger than it ever had before. It’s been hard adjusting to being alone in this place. For the first week she was gone I still expected to see her in the kitchen every morning, or on the sofa when I got home. It was unsettling to say the least.