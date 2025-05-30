'AITA for refusing to let my roommate's emotional support snake attend my wedding?'

I (28M) am getting married this September to my fiancée (27F), and we’ve been planning a pretty laid-back but elegant outdoor wedding — garden venue, string lights, jazz trio, around 80 guests. Think classy picnic, not a reptile expo.
My roommate James (29M) and I have been friends since college, and we’ve lived together for the last three years. Overall, great dude — clean, chill, pays rent on time. But James also has an emotional support animal: a 5-foot boa constrictor named Jasper.
Yes.
A boa constrictor.
He got Jasper about a year ago to help him manage anxiety and depression after a bad breakup and a really rough patch mentally. I completely respect his need for support, and Jasper seems to calm him down. He says the snake's weight across his shoulders helps him feel grounded.
So while I’m not a fan of having a literal predator hanging around the apartment, I’ve been supportive. I don’t complain when Jasper is out of his tank watching TV with James. We’ve coexisted peacefully.
Until now.
A couple weeks ago, James asked, totally seriously, “Do you want Jasper to wear a bowtie or a little flower crown for the wedding?”
I laughed. Then realized he wasn’t joking.
James wants to bring Jasper — the boa constrictor — to my wedding. As his plus-one.
I told him, as nicely as possible, that it was absolutely not going to happen. We have guests coming, including several who are terrified of snakes (my aunt literally once fled a petting zoo because someone brought out a corn snake), and I just don’t think a large reptile belongs at a formal event where people are eating, drinking, and trying not to scream.
James was clearly offended. He said I was being “insensitive” to his mental health and that Jasper isn’t just a pet — he’s a “medical necessity.” He claims he might not be able to attend if Jasper isn’t allowed because he could have a panic attack and wouldn’t feel safe without him.
I offered some alternatives: I said he could bring a human support guest instead of a snake, or I’d even help cover a session with his therapist beforehand to help him prep. He said I was “missing the point” and that I was invalidating his bond with Jasper.
Since then, things have been awkward. He makes little comments like “Some people don’t understand real emotional support” while feeding Jasper frozen mice in the kitchen. The guy is genuinely hurt, but I feel like I’m being pressured into something absurd.
My fiancée is fully on my side. She said, “I already had to make peace with your weird Star Wars socks being in the ceremony — I draw the line at a snake in a bowtie.” My mom thinks this is the funniest wedding drama she’s ever heard and keeps saying she’s going to bring an emotional support raccoon just to see what happens.
Still, I feel guilty. I do want James there, and I get that his ESA is important to him. But I also feel like there's a difference between accommodating someone's needs and letting a giant snake attend a catered event. So — AITA for refusing to let my roommate bring his emotional support snake to my wedding?
Some more info:
Jasper is not a trained service animal — just an ESA, so no public access rights. The wedding is at a private venue, and we set the rules. No, Jasper isn’t venomous.
But yes, he is large and has “hugged” James tightly before. I’m not trying to disrespect mental health needs — just trying to protect my wedding guests from having a surprise National Geographic moment during dinner.