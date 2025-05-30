'AITA for refusing to let my roommate's emotional support snake attend my wedding?'

My fiancée is fully on my side. She said, “I already had to make peace with your weird Star Wars socks being in the ceremony — I draw the line at a snake in a bowtie.” My mom thinks this is the funniest wedding drama she’s ever heard and keeps saying she’s going to bring an emotional support raccoon just to see what happens.

Still, I feel guilty. I do want James there, and I get that his ESA is important to him. But I also feel like there's a difference between accommodating someone's needs and letting a giant snake attend a catered event. So — AITA for refusing to let my roommate bring his emotional support snake to my wedding?