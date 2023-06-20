Entitled man doesn't tell roommate that he volunteered them to drive his GF home.

Commuting to work is the worst. Whether you drive or take public transit, commuting means waking up early to beat the traffic to get to your office on time. That's why if you have to run errands the morning of your commute, you best know before leaving for work.
He writes:
Getting up this morning, I was running late for my 45-minute commute. My roommate’s girlfriend is in my living room, expecting me to take her home because it’s on my way.
My roommate said I would. He had already left. I told her no, but she was begging me, saying she’ll be late, and my roommate was called in early, so he didn’t have time to take her home.
She said Uber is too expensive, but I told her I was running late and you’re making me later, so I left. My roommate texted me, calling me a huge a%#hole, and it wouldn’t have been a problem for me.
I told him he was right; his girlfriend isn’t a problem for me, and he needs to sort out that entitlement, or she’s not staying over again. He was blowing up my phone all morning.
I blocked him after he suggested splitting Uber three ways because everyone is now broke. I don’t think I’m responsible for paying for his girlfriend or running her around.
The internet puts themselves in OP shoes.
StrongWarmSweet says:
NTA (Not the a$#hole) - I wouldn’t do it if I were you, either. It’s okay for them to ask, but they aren’t entitled.
CygnusAratus says:
NTA. Your roommate had no business volunteering your services without asking you.
PracticalPrimrose says:
NTA. As we always see in this thread, their lack of planning does not constitute an emergency on your part. If truly on your way, you could’ve offered to drop her off at a stop light near her place, and she could walk the remaining distance.
But even that is still a favor. One that you weren’t asked if you were willing to perform. These people are entitled.
Imaginary_Being1949 says:
NTA in any way. They shouldn't have just expected you to do this without discussion. The Uber fee is on them.
OP, you should've charged your roommate an Uber fee if he thinks you're his personal driver.