Entitled man doesn't tell roommate that he volunteered them to drive his GF home.

Commuting to work is the worst. Whether you drive or take public transit, commuting means waking up early to beat the traffic to get to your office on time. That's why if you have to run errands the morning of your commute, you best know before leaving for work.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, two roommates fight because one volunteers the other to drive his girlfriend home but doesn't tell him until he has to leave for work.

He writes:

Getting up this morning, I was running late for my 45-minute commute. My roommate’s girlfriend is in my living room, expecting me to take her home because it’s on my way.

My roommate said I would. He had already left. I told her no, but she was begging me, saying she’ll be late, and my roommate was called in early, so he didn’t have time to take her home.