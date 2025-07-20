'AITA for refusing to participate in my roommate's sudden 'points system' and calling her out on treating me like a child?'

Amazing_Recording157

She clearly wants to dictate the relationship instead of treating you as an equal.

Cultural-Ambition449

Chances are good that she doesn't see this roommate experience as positively as you do, isn't able to address it directly, and chose this way to bring it up. You're NTA, but you may want to explore other living arrangements. Sometimes things are great until they aren't, and then it's time to move on.

Fredredphooey

NTA. She's not your mom. Punishment for not meeting points is insane.

subby_nby