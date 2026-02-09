'AITA if I ruin my sister's honeymoon by telling her what I found out about her husband?'

My sister was recently married over the weekend and she is now on her honeymoon in Aruba. She asked me before she left to develop the disposable cameras she had on each table for the guest to take their own pictures of the reception. It was an outdoor event in which I was the maid-of-honor. Everything was beautiful. No problems at all throughout the night.
At the end of the night, each guest went to their respective lodgings as it was a remote wedding near a hotel. My sister texted me instructed me to pick up the disposable cameras from the coordinator and have them developed because she wanted to put together a slide show when she returned.
I had them developed and was flipping through them and came across an image of my brother in law kissing a mysterious woman. I’ve stared at this photo for what must be an hour and can’t place the woman he’s kissing.
Once more, it’s kind of blurry like it was taken in a hurry. Sort of out of focus but just focused enough that I can place his face. No doubt about it. This man is my brother in law. From the tux, to his loafers, to the wedding band. I’ve flipped through the rest of the pics and he is the only one wearing a very specific tie thats sort of a running joke between him and my sister.
I‘ve started passively asking around about this woman at her wedding. I told our side that I wanted to reach out to her about some services she said she provided (obvious lie). But no one knows who she is and she is only in two photos. One is a side profile, the other is her kissing my brother in law. This was passionate yet secret kiss. It was taken outside the tent where the reception was held.
...just far enough away that no one would’ve seen them near the tree line. They were holding each other. I don’t know if I’m taking this out of context. Maybe I am, my brother in law is a great guy.
So I don’t like that I’m automatically jumping to conclusions, but this is a very uncomfortable photo. The way it was taken was suspect too because why is it slightly out of focus? Like whoever took it knew they were catching something inappropriate? For reference, the outdoor restrooms were out near the tree line.
Unfortunately there is no way to trace who used each disposable camera. It was a spur of the moment idea my sister got after watching a tiktok. So I have no way of asking the person who took the photo how they came across them and why. But I have a nagging feeling.
WIBTAH if I called her while on her honeymoon to tell her what I found? Should I wait until she returns and present her with the photo. I can’t supply more details here because I have family members that actively use this site. Any advice would be appreciated.
chocolate_starfish_7 said:
Well you would be the AH if you didnt tell her at all. But since you are planning to let her know, the time and place is really up to your discretion. So NTA i guess lol
BUT for safety reasons, it might be for the best to wait until they get back from the honeymoon, at least in case of the Worst Scenario your sis will be closer to family.
I'll take your word that your BIL is a "great guy" and you probably think he's never been violent, but lets not put our guard down just yet, considering that now he might not be the "great guy" you all came to know. Better safe then sorry. No one knows what this man is capable off when emotions gets high. So lets not give him any windows of opportunity when he's alone with your sister far away from home
SpiralingCat said:
Wait till you can tell her in person. If you tell her while she’s on her trip he’s going to deny deny deny with plenty of time to put the blame on you. In the meantime keep searching for the mystery woman.
OP responded:
I do plan on finding this mystery woman. And I hope that I’m seeing this photo out of context. But I won’t give her the photos or say anything until she returns.
Complete_Luck9407 said:
Check with the staff and the coordinator to see if she is recognized. And perhaps the photographer. If you tell her without also sharing the photo he will explain it all away. Maybe just send her the pics and ask her about the lady?
And OP responded:
I’m waiting to hear back from a few people. There is a guest list. But it may raise concerns if I ask for it. I don’t want to do anything rash.
I’ve gotten a few comments about the photo, blurry maybe hyperbole but he was holding this woman while kissing her. Hands on the small of her back with one just above her butt. So yes, they were intimate.
Also, from the comments I’m receiving I won’t be sharing what I know until she returns. There were some comments about my brother in law painting me as the bad guy if I tell her now which is valid. I’ll continue to look for this mystery woman in the meantime but for now, I’ll keep this on the DL. I’m so far, the only one who knows.