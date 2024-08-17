'AITA for ruining my sister’s honeymoon by revealing the truth about our mom?' UPDATED

She sent my sister a letter telling her that this time she was the one who is asking for NC. That she has done her job now and raised two well adjusted and happy daughters and she believes her duties are being fulfilled. Now we are all adults.

My mom wants space and peace now and she will not be dragged into more drama. That she wishes my sister to stop being like her father believing all people are her property and puppets. And after that she can take the same amount of time to reflect then they could maybe reconsider their relationship.

So if it takes you 5 years to be a decent human, then take another 5 years to make sure and reflect, then maybe we can consider reconnecting. Until then I wish you the best life but I don’t want to be a part of it.