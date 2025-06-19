'AITA for 'ruining' my BF's perfect proposal plan because I was hangry?'

Lots of pressure being placed on these "perfect moments." Everyone is picturing these Tik Tok vids with professional makeup, perfect lighting, etc etc. Don't you guys know none is them are spontaneous, real, or even just planned? They are REHEARSED. He needs to be realistic. You both need to be forgiving. Good luck 😊

Independent_Sign9083 said:

I once had an ex tell me that I ruined his proposal plan (we were traveling by train, he was apparently planning to do it at the station, I thought we needed to catch the train). He ended up later telling me, after he did propose, that he felt like I made him and he never wanted to.