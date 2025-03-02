Pregnant bridesmaid’s health scare leaves bride furious over wedding photos. AITA?

I tried. I made it through maybe two before the pain became too much to ignore. I, of course, excused myself. I went to Vicky quietly and explained my pain was just really bad and I couldn't be on my feet anymore. I did not want her to worry so I gave her a big hug, told her to enjoy her beautiful day and that I would see her tomorrow.

I was hospitalized that night. Turns out... my placenta abrupted and I almost died. Thankfully doctors are amazing and me and my twins were fine after a few transfusions. I invited Vicky to visit in the hospital but she never did and for years I thought she had just been angry about the wedding and events prior.