'I ruined the gender reveal after my GF publicly accused me of cheating on her. AITA?'

I (19M) let go of the gender reveal balloon before my (now ex) girlfriend (19F) could pop the balloon after she included in her speech before popping the balloon that I had cheated on her with her cousin (24F).
She claimed that she saw the messages to her cousin about us meeting up in private. True I did ask, but that was to get help with looking for a necklace as a push present. Pregnancy has been really hard on her and I wanted to give her something to show my appreciation.
She humiliated me in front of our friends and family. I felt trapped. People were confused and some (mostly her four brothers) were giving me dirty looks. I let go of the balloon and told her if she really thought that low of me then I don't know if I could continue being in a romantic relationship with her.
I grabbed my things and asked my parents if they wanted to meet me at home so I could tell them the truth. Her friends and family don't matter to me. They can hear it from her cousin who was also humiliated.
This happened Friday. I still have the necklace and I don't know what to do with it. I might hold onto it for my daughter. I found out the gender from my mom after I cleared up the confusion.
Part of me feels like an AH for not being willing to talk about it with her. I'm also upset with myself for ruining the revel for my parents. They are excited to be grandparents. I can't believe she thought I would cheat on her. AITA for ruining the gender reveal party?
NTA. She turned a gender reveal into a public breakup you just ended the show early. Letting go of the balloon was the most peaceful mic drop possible.
Get a paternity test done, she might actually be the one that cheated.
I would have told her “your cousin was helping me pick out your push present. Thankfully I still have the receipt, I’ll return it first thing Monday morning. And I want a DNA test before I sign off on the birth certificate”. And demand a DNA test. People that accuse others of cheating, especially publicly, are usually the ones cheating.
NTA kids having kids while behaving like kids.
I also think that 19 years old is too early to make a decision about a project as big as having children, at least today. Moreover, I think that hormones make many women go wildly out of control during pregnancy.
NTA. You didn’t ruin the party. The party was over the moment she accused you of cheating - standing there like a lemon while she popped the balloon wouldn’t have fixed it!
Lmao NTA and bullet dodged. Sounds like she tried to do the whole "put yall on blast in front of everyone" deal thats been a popular trend lately. Except she's stupid because she saw one thing and instead of asking or even looking into it herself, she sent everything up in flames in one of the worst ways. So yea, NTA and take care of yourself.
NTA. Not one bit. I love your confidence and the fact you don’t care what her family and friends think, because you know the truth. She will regret this big time.
NTA. Her public accusation was a huge betrayal. Your reaction was understandable consequences of her choice to humiliate you so publicly.
Get a paternity test done, she might be the one that cheated. Your parents should get ahead of it for you in a group chat, with all friends and family, "gf, broke up with OP, because of cheating. OP did not cheat, he met with her cousin to talk about a gift for gf. We will be asking for a paternity test, because gf is the one that might have been cheating."
NTA - your ex girlfriend was the one who ruined the party, you just hopped on board. However the fact that she decided to bring all the drama so publicly, thats a big red flag towards the state of your relationship.
Please for the love of all that holy - just stick to being co-parents. Your relationship is obviously not solid enough and the whole 'staying together for the kids' shouldn't even come into play when your relationship has imploded prior to birth.
So get a custody agreement sorted out, agree to be friends and nothing more because that is the best way you can ensure a relatively stable environment for your baby. Focus on your daughters needs and maintaining a civil relationship with the baby momma.
Do not introduce ANY new romantic interest to your daughter until you have been together a while and are planning a future. If you want to date in the meantime - do it while your daughter is with her mom.
NTA. You did the most dignified thing and walked. You didn't give her the spotlight she craved by letting go of that balloon and walking. She didn't verify her delusion of the truth and instead chose to blow up her own relationship with her unborn child's father while alienating her own cousin. I hope her cousin gave her an update on what you two were up to in front of the family.
Do remember the big red flags she is showing. She will beg forgiveness after she realizes the truth behind the text and will come crawling back. Or she is the actual cheater and was looking for an excuse without being the bad guy. Get a DNA test and fight if it is your child. You are the one with the level head.