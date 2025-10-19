'I ruined the gender reveal after my GF publicly accused me of cheating on her. AITA?'

Past-Anything9789

NTA - your ex girlfriend was the one who ruined the party, you just hopped on board. However the fact that she decided to bring all the drama so publicly, thats a big red flag towards the state of your relationship.

Please for the love of all that holy - just stick to being co-parents. Your relationship is obviously not solid enough and the whole 'staying together for the kids' shouldn't even come into play when your relationship has imploded prior to birth.

So get a custody agreement sorted out, agree to be friends and nothing more because that is the best way you can ensure a relatively stable environment for your baby. Focus on your daughters needs and maintaining a civil relationship with the baby momma.