'AITA for ruining my BIL's reputation after he cheated on his sick wife before divorcing her.'

AITA for "ruining" my BIL reputation because everyone knows he's a terrible cheater?

bad-in-law1 writes:

My in-laws are currently furious with me for allegedly harming my brother-in-law's feelings and reputation within my friend group. Recently, my single brother-in-law, Chris (38m), has been dropping hints for me to introduce him to women, but I've consistently declined.

Chris has been single for almost three years and has been struggling to meet women. He attempted to flirt with my friend Grace (35f), who showed no interest due to his history of infidelity and lack of physical attraction.

At a small party we hosted last Saturday to celebrate my husband's long-awaited promotion, Chris persistently flirted with Grace, who eventually grew frustrated and privately expressed her disinterest, mentioning his lack of physical appeal and questionable character. This conversation was not overheard by any other guests.