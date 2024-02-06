Woman ruins MIL's surprise for her husband because MIL did not 'consult' with her, asks AITA?

We were anticipating his parents would visit eventually but expected a break in between having a baby and our parents here, and we would have planned it so my husband would be off work during their visit.

I must add that we are not close with his parents, having a very limited relationship with them due to their actions in the past and behavior during our wedding. We have had to set boundaries to protect our family.

My husband is the middle child, so he has always felt neglected by his parents and considered himself the least favorite child. Under different circumstances, this surprise (flying halfway around the world for his birthday) could be considered a grand gesture.

However, my husband and I are exhausted and sleep-deprived. My husband mentioned he was looking forward to having some alone time, since everything has been so hectic since the baby arrived.