"AITA for ruining my sister’s proposal by telling everyone the truth?"

So, I (20F) was home for Christmas, and my sister Kaylee (26F) got engaged to her boyfriend Jake (28M). It happened during Christmas dinner at my grandma’s cabin, and everyone was so emotional tears, clapping, the whole vibe. Except it wasn’t as perfect as Kaylee made it seem.

Two days before the proposal, Jake came to me freaking out. Turns out, Kaylee gave him an ultimatum: propose by the end of the year, or she’d leave him. She even bought her own ring and handed it to him, telling him to use it. Jake wasn’t ready and clearly felt trapped. I told him it sounded super messed up, but he said he didn’t know what else to do.