'AITA for ruining Thanksgiving after my boyfriend announced my 'pregnancy' and his mom fainted?'

Alright, so I (20F) went to my boyfriend Jake’s (22M) family’s Thanksgiving dinner last week. We’d been dating a year, and this was my first time meeting the whole squad, so I was already kinda nervous. Before we left, Jake joked about how his family was super traditional and said I should “be ready” for some old-fashioned vibes. I just laughed it off.
Dinner starts and everything’s fine until Jake suddenly goes, “Hey everyone, we have big news!” I’m sitting there like, what big news? Then he grins at me and says, “Tell them, babe.”
I’m panicking, so I just sit there confused, and his mom is already emotional asking if we’re engaged or something. Then Jake drops, “She’s pregnant!”
Y’all, I am NOT pregnant. I immediately start denying it, but Jake’s cracking up, saying it’s “just a joke” and telling me to “play along.” His family isn’t laughing. His mom legit FAINTS, his dad starts yelling, and his grandma is praying under her breath.
I’m mortified. I stand up and go, “Actually, the real joke is Jake thinking I’d stay with someone who’d pull this,” and I walked out. Jake’s been blowing up my phone saying I embarrassed him and “ruined Thanksgiving.” His family is apparently mad at me for causing drama, but like I didn’t announce a fake pregnancy and traumatize his mom??
AITA for walking out and leaving him to deal with the mess?
NTA. Your now probably ex-boyfriend thinks that putting you on the spot immediately with no warning in front of your family is totally ok. Nope. OP good job on that.
Yea like he put her in an impossible position for his own amusement, then expected her to clean up the mess. He’s lucky she didn’t go off on him right then and there.
I don’t see how you are the AH here. His family sounds awful and he sounds immature. You can definitely do better.
I suspect he’s making up the family’s reaction. Regardless, it’s not like there’s a reason to see them again.
He is immature…
Worse then immature, he thought it was funny his mom fainted? And then they blamed you? That is weird a%^ family.
His family isn't mad at you. He's blaming you because his dumb^%$ joke backfired and they're mad at him.
NTA. First off, what he was epic embarrassing, disrespectful, and stupid.
Second, you did not ruin Thanksgiving. It was his doing start to finish.
Third, if IF (I mean IF) his family is mad at you for drama... um, who cares? You are hopefully dumping him anyway, and who cares what a random family thinks of you in the world somewhere. And if you aren't dumping him, there was no way for you to stay there and somehow make that entire event not awkward as hell.
Also, you are hearing this "they're mad at you for drama" from him, not his family, and he's already proven to be unreliable in life skills, so he's probably lying anyway.