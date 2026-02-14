'AITA for 'ruining' a 20-year career?'

I (38F) have a strained relationship with my mother and have chosen not to involve her in my children’s lives. When I gave birth to my first child, she had to stay in the hospital a few extra days.
When I went to pick her up, my mother’s longtime friend, who works at the hospital, entered the locked maternity unit nursery and approached me. I had not seen her in almost 20 years.
She told me, “I cried and told the nurse this baby looks exactly like her mom when her mom was born.” She then encouraged me to let my mother have access to my child. I declined and left.
I did not report it at the time because I did not fully process what she was saying. My newborn had multiple medical appointments scheduled that week, and I was overwhelmed and focused on getting her home safely. It did not click in that moment what her statement implied.
Two years later, I learned my mother somehow knew my current address, even though I had moved and had not shared it. After thinking through every possibility, I realized the only place I had updated my address was that hospital.
That is when everything connected. Her comment in the nursery suggested she had access she should not have had, which raised concerns about whether my information had been viewed.
I contacted the hospital to ask whether my records had been accessed. An internal review confirmed she accessed information she was not authorized to view. She was terminated from a job she had held for over 20 years.
My mother does not know yet, but I expect she will say I overreacted and should have handled it privately instead of costing her friend her career. I feel I had a right to protect my privacy and my child. AITA for reporting it knowing it would likely get her fired?
No, you're NTA. You didn't ruin her career. She did by accessing your records that she had no legitimate reason to. And passing that information on to your mother without your consent was illegal.
Right?? If you’ve worked somewhere 20+ years, you absolutely know the rules about patient privacy. That wasn’t an accident. She gambled her job and lost. OP just asked questions when things didn’t add up.
She knows she shouldn't do that. What other lines did she cross in her 20 years?
Exactly. What else did she do that she was not caught doing?
That is what gets me too, if she was comfortable doing it for OP who else did she snoop on? Twenty years in that job and she still chose to risk it, that's on her not you.
Exactly. People don’t throw away a 20-year career on a total whim. It feels more like she assumed she’d never get called out. That’s not on OP.
NTA. The walls around our privacy are being assaulted every day, one of the few ways to protect privacy is to vigorously punish those who would steal our information. The guise of "it's for your good" is never an adequate justification.
NTA That is a HIPAA violation and she is lucky she only lost her job! A violation this serious could include a fine up to $50,000. Not saying she would have that much of a fine put on her but it is possible. She’s the AH!
NTA. If you are in the U.S., that is a HIPAA violation and she knew what she was doing was not only inappropriate, but illegal. In addition to losing her job, she could be fined and subjected to jail time. This was not an “oops”.
NTA. You merely reported the truth. The hospital rightfully evaluated it as a gross and illegal breach of their patients' safety and very suitably fired her. Her own actions resulted in the loss of her career, not you.
If and when your mum blames you for this, tell her thank you. Thank you for contacting you in a documentable way so you have proof that her friend's illegal breach of trust resulted in actual harm to you and your family as it reignited her harassment. And that you'll now use this proof to get her friend in even bigger trouble as well as, if you'd like, a decent settlement from the hospital.
NTA this woman cost herself her own career. There are data protection laws and work regulations in place for a reason. She had no respect for the law, the hospital, you and your daughter.
Of course you're NTA. The nurse should not only be fired. She should have had her license revoked and banned from ever working in Healthcare and federally prosecuted for violating your and your child's HIPAA rights. As for your mother, if I were you she would be banned for life from ever seeing your child again.
NTA. You didn't cost this woman her career, she did that all by herself. I highly doubt yours were the only records she was accessing like this. That means she's probably done it before and gotten away with it, and continued to do it when there were no consequences from you.
Honestly, she likely would have been found out eventually anyway. Someone else would have figured it out and reported her, either another patient/family member like you or a colleague of hers. Could even have just come to light from some sort of review procedure.
Reporting her was the right call. And, honestly, if this was a one-off, she probably wouldn't have gotten fired. She likely would have gotten a warning, maybe some re-training, at worst she'd be moved to a different hospital. The fact she was fired after an investigation tells me there were either other issues on top of this, or she does this accessing files thing a lot. Or both.
Your actions have stopped her being able to do this to anyone else, possibly with far worse consequences. You did good. And it's definitely not an overreaction to protect your own private information, that of your baby, your own personal safety, and the safety and privacy of other patients.