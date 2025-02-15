"AITA for 'ruining' a bachelor party and uninviting myself to the wedding?"

So at this point we're looking at being out 1-2k upfront while they "get us back" and now he's saying he wants to rent the room Friday night as well. My husband has agreed to everything but the casino hotel as he's out of his party phase and wants to come home, so we wouldn't be going in on it either.

This has apparently ruined the entire bachelor party and the groom called us last night to ask why he won't just go along with everything and then accused us of having money issues.

Hubby made it clear we're just fine financially but unlike them we own a home, they're all childless and we have 3 kids in a ton of extracurriculars. This is how we choose to spend our extra money now.