'AITA for 'ruining' my bf’s birthday dinner because I didn’t expect to pay for everyone?'

Toward the end Ryan leaned over and said, “Don’t forget, you said you’d cover it.” I told him I agreed to pay for his dinner cause of his birthday and not for another couple, I didn’t even knew was coming. He said it’s "rude" to invite people to dinner and not pay for them.

At this point I already thought wtf wrong with you and told him it’s ruder to invite people to a dinner that someone else is paying for without telling them first. I already had the feeling to explode out of anger so I just went quite and waited for the waiter to finally pay.