'AITA for ruining a bridezilla's wedding because I wouldn’t 'stay in character' like she wanted??'

So my cousin Marissa (26F) got married last weekend and it was honestly... A mess from the start (I am 23F by the way). She’s always been an incredibly theatrical person. Like, even as a kid, she would cry if she wasn't the center of attention and everyone just went along with it because it was easier than dealing with her tantrums.
Anyway, her wedding was supposed to be this huge enchanted garden fairy tale thing right... all pastel colors and butterflies and whatever. She sent out this 4 page email before the wedding with rules like everyone must wear soft colors no black no loud patterns and everyone must speak gently and gracefully like we’re in some Disney movie.
She even said if you’re going to laugh it has to be a soft giggle like ??? Seriously, who in the world even thinks like this? I thought it was a joke at first... but nope, she was serious.
So, the day of the wedding comes and I wore a simple light blue dress and stayed quiet during the ceremony. I did everything right. But then, at the reception, my uncle tells this funny story about Marissa falling off a pony when she was 7 and I laughed, like actually laughed, because it was hilarious. But, it was not some fake princess giggle.
Marissa literally stopped mid chew and glared at me across the room. Later she pulled me aside and said I was “shattering the illusion” and “ruining her big day” because I was being too loud and “not behaving like a guest in her kingdom.” I am not paraphrasing, by the way.
I kind of lost it at that point and said I'm sorry but I’m a human being not a background actor in your fantasy land. She started crying and said I embarrassed her and made everything about me which I swear I didn’t. I literally laughed at a story.
Now, half my family says I should have just played along and been more respectful because weddings are stressful and the other half thinks she’s lost her mind. So, I don't know, AITA for not playing along with her Disney princess fantasy at her wedding?
You're joking, right? I honestly can't believe that people like your cousin exist. NTA, and personally, I'm glad you had a nice hearty laugh and ruined her imaginary fairytale.
What the actual F?! Was this some type of Bridgerton episode? She actually cried because you laughed too loudly? So many questions! NTA! Half your family is actually correct, and the other half are the reason she continues to behave the way she does.
This is too good to be true, and yet I’m sure it really happened. I’m laughing so hard Marissa would have a heart attack. NTA.
I mean, if you agreed to play a part, play the part. Soft YTA.
I don't think I've laughed this hard over a "fantasy" wedding, since the Disney one where the guests had to buy their own food from the vending machines! 😂😂😂😭😭😭
She is delusional and part of the problem is your family backing her up other than forcing a reality shower on her.
NTA.
If half the family thinks she's in the right I can see where she gets her theatrics from.
Your family is the reason she’s insufferable now. Goodness, she needs to grow up and stop being a twat. I would not apologize and she would have no choice but the get over it. The fact that everyone thought it was easier to condone her BS behavior all these years instead of correcting her is insane. You’re NTA and did absolutely nothing wrong.
What an odd cousin you have. I’m guessing the half that supports her do so out of pity. They want you to go along because they pity her and her delusional ways? Pity doesn’t help anyone though.
NTA. Her poor husband, does he really know he married an unhinged drama queen.
Wow, I sure feel sorry for her husband. And tell her to get mad at your uncle for telling the funny story.
Wow lol what a treat she is. NTA. I wonder if she was imagining that she was Queen of the Fairies? Hahaha
I would have laughed right in her face, she sounds delusional.
NTA. The whole fantasy wedding nonsense is ridiculous. And, delusional self-centered AHs such as Marissa are the products of having their crappy behavior enabled "in order to avoid another one of her tantrums." OP, I laughing at her OUT LOUD with you. LOL!
NTA. What’s with these girls realizing a wedding is actually a party for their guests, and isn’t all about them. Screen shot the email!
NTA you were enjoying a good story and laughed. (Oh, the horror!)
You could've been more tactful in your response but i feel it was justified. You're a grown woman, not a butterfly.
NTA. Girl is delulu. Life’s going to be rough for her with this attitude.
This is our future. God help us all.
NTA.