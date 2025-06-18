'AITA for 'ruining my cousin’s life' by being pregnant and allegedly stealing her baby name?' UPDATED 2X

So, I (18F) have always had weird drama with my cousin Casey (23F). For some reason she’s always had this bizarre obsession with being in competition with me, while loving my older sister (24F) like she’s God’s favorite. No idea why, I gave up trying to figure it out years ago. For context, she lived with us from middle school up to now because of family issues, and even then she treated me like a punching bag.
Called me a worthless POS, ugly, and tried to make me feel like nothing. And unfortunately, it worked for a while. I hid under baggy clothes, avoided people, and had zero confidence. Fast forward to junior high, I started finding myself. Made some friends, got a lil’ style, learned makeup from my sister, and got into my 90s baggy clothes but cute era.
Casey hated every second of it. Claimed I was “copying her” (she wore baggy hoodies and sweats with crocs EVERYDAY). It got worse when I got a boyfriend he was 16, I was 15, and she deadass tried to steal him by telling him her body was better than mine and he would love seeing her up under her clothes 💀.
My mom had to intervene multiple times while my dad kept telling me to “let it go, she’s been through a lot.” Spoiler alert: she’s been “through a lot” her entire life according to everyone. I graduated high school early at 16 with honors and college credits.
She hated it and called me a dumb prick who wouldn’t get far…she didn’t even come to my graduation meanwhile she dropped out of college twice. Projection? I think yes. What made it worse was I found out I was pregnant in November, and Casey immediately started telling family I didn’t know who the father was, that it could be multiple men, and even told my dad the father was over 31.
Mind you, I’ve been with my boyfriend for 2 years at this point. When no one believed her messy ass, she tried to take the attention off of me and got pregnant herself. ( she admitted to this) But sadly she miscarried in February.
We were all there for her. I even wore baggy clothes so she wouldn’t feel triggered seeing my bump. Still, every time I had a craving or talked about my pregnancy, she made it about her. Would literally cry at the dinner table because “it should’ve been her.” Dramatic, right?
Then when I announced my baby’s name, she went and got a custom blanket made with the same name, her due date, and the day she miscarried, claiming I “stole” it. When the name was my MOMS mother name who she has no relation to, she’s my dad niece. (I kept the name also.)
Today’s episode: We’re planning my baby shower, talking about decorations and food, when she loudly scoffs from the living room “no one cares.” We ignore her. We said the baby’s name again here she go: “A name you stole from me.” I rolled my eyes cause why’re you still on this.
I’m showing my mom a pic of a custom car seat cover I ordered, she storms in with her own baby stuff she bought before the miscarriage, mumbling “hopefully I don’t steal her ideas.” Like…I have most of her things already I don’t want your ideas ? 😂 once again I ignored her and my mom told her she loved them.
Once she sees me not caring she then went full-on explode mode. Accuses me of copying her, being jealous, needing to “heal” before I bring a baby into this world, and randomly brings up the hormonal hygiene struggles I’ve been having lately. (That she over heard me talking about like wtf?) We left to the backyard where my sister was and this woman FOLLOWED US OUT SCREAMING.
Saying we treat her worse than her own parents did (big lie, my parents have babied her for years while she treated me like dirt). My dad eventually came upstairs from the basement because she was so loud, asked what was going on, and for once, instead of coddling her…he went off. He straight up said:
“Casey, FOR GOD SAKE I love you but what is your problem? You pick fights constantly, you play victim, and you’re not in middle school anymore. If you want to stay here, you need to get your act together I can’t keep doing this with you or you picking with a teenager who has done nothing to you. She was shell shocked. Stormed to her room, packed a bag, and left. Later, she texted me this.
“You’ve won. I can’t fight you anymore. You’ve always ruined my life even when I was with my parents. You were always the favorite and I always hated you. YOU RUIN EVERYTHING FOR ME.”
And now…I feel kinda bad. I didn’t respond and no one’s heard from her since.
UPDATE:
Hey you guys I’m honestly overwhelmed by all the responses. I didn’t expect this to blow up like it did, but thank you so much for the kindness, advice, and support. I wanted to answer some of the questions I’ve been seeing a lot in the comments:
1️⃣ Was she the youngest girl before me? Yes, she was the last girl born for 5 years before I came along. Our family is mostly boys with only a few girls here and there, so I do think that may have played a part in how she felt about me.
2️⃣ About me being a teen mom I turn 19 in a couple weeks. I’ve been independent since I was able to work at 15, and I even have my own small business that’s slowly growing. I still live with my parents for now, but I handle my own life for the most part.
3️⃣ Why didn’t my parents get her into therapy? My mom has tried several times to convince my dad to get us all into therapy, but he’s one of those people who doesn’t “believe” in it.
He’s always told us to pray or write it down instead, which honestly did help me at times growing up but she definitely needed professional help and still does. I’ve asked him recently to consider it, and he just rolled his eyes and ignored me.
4️⃣ My parents’ ages: My mom is 46 and my dad is 57. They’ve been married since 1998 so about 26 years now.
5️⃣ What happened with her parents? Her dad was physically abusive to both her and her mom. Her mom helped her run away and sent her to live with us, while she stayed behind. We live on the East Coast, and they were all the way in Oakland, CA. As for contact no, we haven’t spoken to them since they lost custody of her.
6️⃣ Why was I so nice to her? Because I genuinely looked up to her. My older sister was never really around much, and I thought she and I could be close like sisters. I really wanted that.
7️⃣ Was there favoritism? Not really, no. I feel like we were treated fairly for the most part. If anything, she got a little more attention and was doted on more, probably because of what she’d been through. I only got extra toys when I was little because I was 4 years old and too small to do the stuff they did.
8️⃣ Where is she now? No one has heard from her since she left. She’s blocked all of us, and as far as we know, she doesn’t have a job or anywhere stable to go which honestly makes me nervous because it’s likely she’ll try to come back eventually. So we’re keeping our eyes open and being cautious.
hehe--hehehe wrote:
Don't feel bad lol, she constantly was an asshole to you and when she didn't get her way she threw a pissy fit and ran off. She'll either be back or crash somewhere else, regardless it's not the last you'll hear of her.
OP responded:
Part of me’s wants her to stay gone , but my parents are out here lowkey worried so that’s what really makes me feel guilty.
chickennuggetsnsubs wrote:
Make sure she is on the NO list if you put the baby in daycare and even the church nursery. She seems very sadly unhinged and needs therapy.
OP responded:
Ooooh trust she’s going on the list. I’m not taking any chances with my little one around that chaos. you’re absolutely right better safe than sorry when it comes to mental health.
procrastinatorsuprem wrote:
Don't ever leave her alone with your baby, and don't let anyone else leave her alone with your baby. Be sure your child gets all its checkups, doctor visits, etc. She seems like she'd call protective services on made-up charges, too. Be careful. She may appear "better" in the future, but I'd be wary of her for a very long time.
Electrical-Elk536 wrote:
When she was screaming at you she was screaming about everything she hates about herself. She's jealous and has unresolved issues. She's unwell but that's not a free pass to be abusive. Distance yourself as much as possible from her, let her stay away. I'm sorry the adults in your life didn't protect you like they should have from her terrible behavior. NTA.
OP responded:
It means a lot hearing that, and yeah…I wish the adults had stepped in sooner too, but I’m grateful my dad finally saw it for what it is. I’m definitely focusing on keeping my distance and protecting my peace.
Significant-Boat-947 wrote:
Why was your dad condoning your 20 year old cousin flirting with a 16-year-old?
OP responded:
At the time, I think my dad was just so focused on “keeping the peace” and not setting her off that he overlooked stuff he never should’ve ignored, and I ended up being the one stuck dealing with it.
Now that I’m older and looking back, it honestly pisses me off. Like, protecting someone’s feelings shouldn’t come at the expense of someone else’s safety or comfort especially your own kid’s. And flirting with a literal teenager while she was 20 was gross and predatory, period. No excuse.
For anyone new, quick recap: my cousin Casey bullied me most of my life, constantly compared us, and when I got pregnant she accused me of stealing the baby name she “had planned” (which was actually my grandma’s name). Things blew up, she stormed out, and no one heard from her until now.
On to the update: Casey ended up coming back about two days later drunk and higher than ever. It was around 1AM. I was asleep, but apparently my parents were still up watching a movie when she came in.
My dad, who’s a recovering alcoholic and has been sober since I was 14, was furious and disappointed. They tried to sit her down to talk, but she just cried and said she was tired and wanted to lay down. So they let her go upstairs. A little while later, my parents stepped outside to the back patio for a smoke break (yes, both of them smoke occasionally).
And of course, while they were outside and out of earshot, Casey came to my room.
I woke up to her trying to open my door thankfully it was locked. She started whisper shouting for me to open it, calling me a “POS” and saying we needed to talk.
When I told her to go away and that we could talk in the morning, she started banging on my door, kicking it, and was saying that I would never be prettier than her and that I was the ugly black sheep in the family. (This again? GET HELP) I told her to go to bed again, but she wasn’t done. She threatened me, saying if she saw me tonight it wouldn’t be good for me.
At that point, I started recording and sent a video to my dad. He came rushing back inside and went off. He told her she wasn’t staying another night in his house and she needed to start packing asap, that coming home drunk and b#$lying me again was unacceptable, and she needed to figure out where she was going in the morning.
She broke down crying again, claiming we were “all she had” and she just wanted to talk. My dad didn’t budge this time. He told her the only person she needed to talk to was a therapist and until she got professional help, she wasn’t welcome here. She was shocked, because like I’ve said before my dad’s always been old school and kind of coddled her.
But not this time. My mom came inside mid-conversation, sat her down, and apparently had a heart-to-heart about how unacceptable it was for her to live in our home while treating me like garbage. I was watching the whole thing go down on the security cameras from my phone because yes, I’m that petty.
But then my sister Monica starts texting me… taking Casey’s side. It goes something like this.
Monica: “Amiya for once will you stop making it so hard with her? She only wanted to talk.”
Me: “It’s 1 o’clock in the morning. I’m barely able to get out of bed, what do you expect me to do? I don’t want to talk”
Monica: “I’m tired of you playing the victim like you’re so innocent in this. Get over yourself. You’re exhausting and it’s getting harder to deal with.”
Me: “What have I done, Monica? I’ve cooked for y’all, cleaned up after y’all, always tried to be nice, and neither of you do anything for me. If anything, you’re exhausting. You’re 24, you’ve got a degree you won’t even use it. Be real. Stop texting me Goodnight.” I cried. I always looked up to both of them, even after everything. But this was my breaking point.
So here’s where we’re at now:
Casey left the next morning to go stay with a friend. She’s been texting and calling my parents, begging them to reconsider. But they’re standing firm: if she wants to be part of this family, she needs therapy first no exceptions.
As for Monica, we haven’t spoken since those texts. My mom noticed and asked what was going on, but I told her to ask her daughter because I had nothing to say. I’ve officially uninvited both Monica and Casey from my baby shower. Neither of them will be involved with my baby, and my mom said it’s my decision. So no Aunt Monica. No Cousin Casey.
My dad’s standing firm too. No more excuses, no more drama. And me? I’m focusing on my pregnancy, my business, and reclaiming my peace. This is supposed to be a happy time for me, and I’m done letting them take that away. I deserve to be excited about this baby without guilt.
Thank you to everyone who’s been so kind, offered advice, and reminded me I don’t have to tolerate this treatment. It means more than you know.
If anything else happens, I’ll keep y’all updated.
TheThiefEmpress wrote:
When I had my daughter I was hit with the absolute fact that this was a person! I had made a person! And omg, that made me a person, too!?!?! And I knew I could no longer allow people to treat me like I wasn't a person.
Because my daughter would grow up thinking that I'm not a person, and by extension, she wasn't a person, either. I stand up for myself, talk back, refuse denial of facts, and do what I know is right for us. And she sees that. You'll see it, too, and your baby will thrive on it.
OP responded:
Thank you for sharing this it really moved me. I love how you connected your own sense of worth and agency to the example you’re setting for your daughter. It’s such a powerful reminder that how we treat ourselves shapes how our children see themselves. I’m taking this to heart, and I hope to be that kind of strength and example for my little one, too.
SafeWord9999 wrote:
She cannot ever come back in the house again or live with you or ever see the baby. I fear for you and your babies lives. I really do. What was she going to do to you if she got into your room If ONE more incident happens you must go to the police and get an intervention order. Please.
Interesting_Novel997 wrote:
Yeah, she sounds psychotic. She has so much hate/anger I fear she might try to harm OP and her baby.
OP responded:
Thank you I honestly appreciate your concern. It’s scary to even think about what could’ve happened if she’d gotten into my room. She’s completely crossed a line, and she won’t be coming back into our lives or near my baby. If anything else happens, I won’t hesitate to involve the police and get a protective order. My baby’s safety comes first, always.